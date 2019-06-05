Police Issue Statement Asking Public Not To Call With Complaints About Taco Bell

June 5, 2019
JT
JT
Taco Bell, Sign, California, Hotel, 2005

(Photo by gsb)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Shows

Although the police are there to indeed protect and serve, there are some problems that they just don't need to be made aware of.

Case in point, this situation arising from Slidell, Lousiana.

The Slidell Police Department began receiving about a potential situation at a local Taco Bell.  However, this wasn't a case of a crime being committed.  No, the people calling the police were just upset that the Taco Bell had run out of both "hard and soft taco shells."

Although the Slidell PD relented Taco Bell running out of tacos was indeed "tragic," they could not do anything about it.  

Via Associated Press

Tags: 
Taco Bell
food
Fast Food
Tacos
Hard Tacos
Soft Tacos
Police
Complaint
police department
funny
Louisiana

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes