Police Issue Statement Asking Public Not To Call With Complaints About Taco Bell

Although the police are there to indeed protect and serve, there are some problems that they just don't need to be made aware of.

Case in point, this situation arising from Slidell, Lousiana.

The Slidell Police Department began receiving about a potential situation at a local Taco Bell. However, this wasn't a case of a crime being committed. No, the people calling the police were just upset that the Taco Bell had run out of both "hard and soft taco shells."

Although the Slidell PD relented Taco Bell running out of tacos was indeed "tragic," they could not do anything about it.

Via Associated Press