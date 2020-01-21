Police Jokingly Offer To Help Dispose Of “Highly Addictive” Girl Scout Cookies

One of the most addicting substances is making its way back to the streets; Girl Scout cookies. As Girl Scouts begin to set up around the country to sell the beloved cookies, many are just hoping they can resist over buying this year. Now, police in Ohio are warning people to stay wary of the “highly addictive substance.”

In a now viral Facebook post, the Ravenna Police Department warned citizens about the troubles that come with Girl Scout cookies. “We wanted to make our community aware of a highly addictive substance that is about to hit the streets. These items go by a variety of names like “Thin Mints”, “S’mores” and “Lemonades” just to name a few,” joked the police department.

The post would go on to say these cookies could be dropped off at the police department 24/7. Of course the police also warned of those selling the cookies saying “These items are distributed by strong, smart, fearless young women who will lure you in with their story and get you hooked.” With Girl Scout cookies making their way back to the streets, people have officially been warned to not go overboard.

Via Fox News