Police Dog Hilariously Struggles To Adjust To New Snow Boots

It's winter time, and up in South Dakota, that means a TON of snow.

As such, police forces far and wide are thinking of ways to better equip their crews to handle the less-than-ideal conditions. And that goes for service animals as well!

Jary, a German Shepherd with the Rapid City Police Department, was put to the task of modeling the department's new snow boots, and let's just say they can probably expect there to be a "minor" adjusting period!

Looks like he got used to them eventually! Good, boy.

Via Fox 9