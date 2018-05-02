Police Dog "Jango" Refuses To Go To Work Until He Gets A Belly Rub

Deputy Ryan Costin of the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland attempted to get to work on time Tuesday, but he was faced with a slight problem. His partner refused to get up off the lawn.

Deputy Costin asked Jango to hop into the backseat of their cruiser, but Jango was having none of it. Costin's wife Cassie captured the moment as Jango refused to get into the vehicle, and waited patiently laying on the ground until he received as belly rub.

Eventually, Costin was able to persuade Jango to get into the vehicle, after a good hearty rub of course. The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office shared the video saying, "A beautiful Spring day makes the best Deputies want to play hooky!! Yes we all love working at the Sheriff’s Office, but just like our human Deputies, when spring fever hits even our awesome K-9’s just want to go to the park and lie in the cool grass and maybe play a little catch….or um fetch!!

Via CBS