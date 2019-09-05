Police “Detain” Cat Mistaken For Burglar

If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime, even if the suspect is cat. Police in Florida responded to a possible “burglary in progress” this week, but when they arrived at the residence, the Collier County police officer made an interesting discovery. What was thought to be a burglar was actually a small cat that got loose and was wandering around the house.

The Collier County Police Department posted about the funny occurrence on their Facebook page. According to police, the cat was walking around the home, but the residents heard “suspicious noises” and called the police. Turned out the noises was indeed the cat, as the police quickly apprehended and turned over to animal services.

In their Facebook post, the police department jokingly wrote “it was discovered that a small feline was the culprit behind the disturbing sounds that prompted the call. The 'cat burglar' was quickly detained and turned over to Collier County Domestic Animal Services for safekeeping and fur-ther questioning.” They would later update the post saying the cat had been micro-chipped and was in the process of contacting the cat’s owner. Hopefully this cat doesn’t go back to a life of crime after this.

Via Fox News