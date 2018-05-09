Police Department Updates Squad Cars To Read "Popo" To Better Relate To Youths

In order to better relate to younger residents, the Bath Township Police Department in Michigan decided to update its squad cars.

The department wrote in their Facebook page, "we are still struggling to really reach the younger folk out there. So in an effort to bridge that gap, we've decided to update out patrol car graphics in an attempt to be more relatable to the local youths." Those updates include changing its cars to read "popo" rather than police. You know, because that's what all the kids are saying!

If the hashtags weren't telling (#HowDoYouDoFellowKids, anyone?) the department confirmed it was all a joke. One of the replies to the many comments on their Facebook page read, "This is just a joke picture we made up in MS Paint, so we are still fully marked."

Video of 30 Rock - How Do You Do Fellow Kids?

Via Fox 2 Now