Steve Guttenberg Says Reboot Of "Police Academy" Is On The Way!

September 5, 2018
It appears that Officer Carey Mahoney will be lacing up the boots once again. 

Actor Steve Guttenberg, when replying to a fan on Twitter, all but confirmed that a new film in the Police Academy series is on the way.

He kept the details sparse, but the film is being "readied!"

The last Police Academy movie released was the 1994 Oscar-nominated (it should have been at least,) Police Academy 7: Mission To Moscow.  

Guttenberg has not been able to be reached for further comment.

Via HuffPost

