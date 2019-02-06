P!nk Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Yesterday afternoon, singer and songwriter P!nk was the latest artist honored with her own star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The singer said during the ceremony, “It’s been two decades and it’s been meaningful and it’s been awesome. Today for me is a celebration of something that my dad taught me. And that is ‘to thine own self be true’ … There is a power in believing in yourself — you may not be the best that ever did it, you may not be the prettiest or the tallest of the funniest or the most talented … if you’re stubborn and you don’t give up and you work really hard — no one else can ever be you. Today is an absolute honor. Today proves that.”

Video of P!NK - Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony - Live Stream

P!nk was joined at the ceremony by her family, son Jameson Moon, 2, daughter Willow Sage, 7, and husband ex-motocross star Carey Hart whom P!nk thanked in her beautiful speech. “Thank you to my fans — you guys make it matter. Thank you for coming. My husband — he’s so cute. He’s my muse and if he didn't piss me off all the time I'd have not much to say. I wouldn't be standing up here if it wasn't for you. Never change. My children — you guys are my stars and I would never shine without you.”

Such a cool experience. A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Feb 5, 2019 at 12:35pm PST

P!nk’s star sits on N Highland Ave &, Hollywood Blvd, next to Jackie Chan’s and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s,

