Plano Restaurant Offering Free Pizza, As Long As You Finish The Giant Pie In Under 45 Minutes

The Bada Bing Challenge has come to Plano.

You and a friend have 45 minutes to finish a gigantic 32-inch pizza from Kenny's East Coast Pizza in Plano, and if you do, it's on the house. You also get a gift card, a t-shirt, and a spot on the restaurant's wall of fame. If you fail...you owe $50 for the pizza.

Video of 32 inches of pizza in under 45 minutes? That's the challenge at this Plano restaurant

The Bada Bing pizza is roughly four pizzas in one, and is around 10,000 calories.

Via WFAA