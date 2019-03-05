Plano To Open Restaurant And Bar That Serves Chicken And Waffles 24/7

March 5, 2019
JT
JT
Chicken, Waffles, Butter, Maple Syrup
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows

24 Hot Chicken and Waffle Bar will be making its local debut next week when it opens in Plano.

In the simplest terms, 24 Hot Chicken and Waffle Bar will be serving fried chicken with varying degrees of spiciness 24 hours a day, 7 days a week!

You can order chicken however you’d like it, in strips, wings, popcorn, whole birds, and in sandwiches, all with five degrees of spice ranging from the “beginning” level “24 Hot,” to the intense “Pull The Fire Alarm.”

There will also be plenty of drinks to wash it down with, including locally sourced watermelon juice (that can be spiked with alcohol), a handful of draft beers, soft drinks, and iced tea flavored with mango and passion fruit.  

The owners are also opening a sister location in Los Angeles, and already have plans for more Dallas locations soon.

24 Hot Chicken and Waffle Bar, located at 1885 Dallas Parkway, Suite 300 in Plano, will open its doors March 7.

Via Eater Dallas

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
local
Plano
chicken
waffles
food
restaurant
24 Hot Chicken and Waffle Bar