Plano Motorcyclist Catches Close-Call Wreck on Camera

A Plano motorcyclist had a close call on Saturday after being caught up in a wreck. The accident happened on Custer Road and McDermott Drive. Motorcyclist Malik Elizee happened to be filming with his GoPro attached to his helmet when a car had run a red light and hit the driver next to him. You could see the motorcycle fly under Elizee when he decided to grab onto the bumper of the car in front of him that had flipped on its side. It's an ordeal that happened in seconds and thanks to his quick action, left Elizee for the most part unharmed. "I was definitely lucky to get out without having to go to the hospital, getting crushed between the two cars, or run over by the Camaro. That was a reality check," Elizee told WFAA 8.

The video has since been viewed over 500,000 times since it was uploaded to YouTube on Saturday.