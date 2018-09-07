Pizzeria Tops Pizza With Spicy Mustard Instead Of Tomato Sauce

We're still knee-deep in the pineapple debate, and now this New York pizzeria lays this on us.

Lions & Tigers & Squares has ignited the latest pizza-debate, with their concoction that shouldn't even be a debate at all. Instead of tomato sauce, this pizzeria uses...mustard. Proceed to gag if you want to. And the "fun" doesn't stop there. The raw pizza dough is lathered with spicy mustard, and then topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, and cheese.

This mustard pizza was invented by accident, but it's a hit at this NYC pizzeria -- pic.twitter.com/vVaUIgg6Ia — FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) September 6, 2018

Just...why?

Via USA Today