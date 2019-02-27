The “Pizza Pocket Hoodie” Has A Built-In Pocket To Keep Your Slices Warm

February 27, 2019
The world doesn’t need something like this, but we have to have something like this.

ScraptownUSA has launched a Kickstarter campaign for a revolutionary new article of clothing, the “Pizza Pocket Hoodie.”

It’s a rather normal hoodie sweatshirt, though it has a special pocket that will perfectly fit a couple of slices of your favorite pizza.  According to a press release released by the company, the pocket "contains a removable, insulated, food-grade, washable pouch that can hold a slice of pizza and keep it warm for hours.”

The company is looking to secure $5,000 within the next 30 days.

Via WFAA

