The “Pizza Pocket Hoodie” Has A Built-In Pocket To Keep Your Slices Warm
February 27, 2019
The world doesn’t need something like this, but we have to have something like this.
ScraptownUSA has launched a Kickstarter campaign for a revolutionary new article of clothing, the “Pizza Pocket Hoodie.”
It’s a rather normal hoodie sweatshirt, though it has a special pocket that will perfectly fit a couple of slices of your favorite pizza. According to a press release released by the company, the pocket "contains a removable, insulated, food-grade, washable pouch that can hold a slice of pizza and keep it warm for hours.”
The company is looking to secure $5,000 within the next 30 days.
Via WFAA