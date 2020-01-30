Pizza Hut Is Offering Money And Prizes To Parents Of First Twins Born During Super Bowl

Usually having twins means more money spent for parents, but this year having twins during the Super Bowl could end with a nice Oy out for the parents. Pizza Hut is offering money and Super Bowl tickets to the first twins born after kickoff of this year’ game. The winner will also receive a two year supply of Pizza Hut just by delivering the first set of twins after the start of the big game.

The first set of twins born after Super Bowl LIV kickoff are gonna be pretty lucky. Their ‘rents could score 2 tickets to Super Bowl LV in 2021, 2 years of free pizza, & $22k to kick off their college savings. You deliver the babies, we deliver the pizza. https://t.co/yYu7u8d1xu pic.twitter.com/qnwyeNXBTt — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) January 28, 2020

Pizza Hut is one of the official sponsors of this year’s Super Bowl, and to celebrate, the pizza chain wants to help out parents giving birth during the game. “We know that parents don't get an off-season, so as twins and parents ourselves, we're pumped to help honor one lucky family welcoming twins on Super Bowl Sunday!" said NFL player Jason McCourty, who along with his twin brother Devin, are promoting the twin contest.

For any parents set to have twins on Super Bowl Sunday, all they have to do to enter contest is tweet at Pizza Hut a photo of themselves with their newborns, and adding hashtags reading #PHTwin2Win and #promotion. The winners will be determined at a later date, with the first parents receiving $22,000 to the children’s college fund, two years’ worth of Pizza Hut and tickets to next year’s Super Bowl. With this contest, it may finally pay to give birth to twins.

