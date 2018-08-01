Pizza Delivery Boy Stuns Family With Incredible Performance Of Beethoven On Piano

Last Wednesday, the Varchetti family from Detroit ordered pizza from a local joint called Hungry Howie's.

When the pizza delivery boy showed up to their door, he commented on their piano, asking if he could take a look. The Varchettis invited Bryce Dudal, 18, in, and told him their baby grand hardly gets used, and asked if he played.

Boy does he play.

Dudal sat down, and played an incredible rendition of the third movement of Beethoven’s “Moonlight” sonata. Julie Varchetti would say later in an interview with The Washington Post, "He was just beyond good."

Dudal is self-taught, and started playing on his family's small keyboard when he was 6-years-old. It wasn't long after he first started playing that he heard the third movement of the “Moonlight” sonata, and spent a couple of years trying to learn the piece by ear.

He was serious about piano until baseball grabbed his attention; he recently was offered a scholarship to Macomb Community College, where he will begin classes in August. This small performance for the Varchettis seemed to renew his passion for music however. Dudal says he loves playing for an audience, and he loves surprising people with his hidden talents. He said, "All they see is a pizza delivery guy."

Via The Washington Post