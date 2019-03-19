Pixar Debuts First Full-Length Trailer For "Toy Story 4"

March 19, 2019
Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang are back!  

Pixas just dropped the first full-length trailer for the upcoming and highly-anticipated Toy Story 4, due out early this summer.

Toy Story 4 introduces a few new characters, a couple of plush carnival toys named Ducky and Bunny, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele respectively, and Forky, a "homemade toy suffering an existential crisis," voiced by Tony Hale.

Check out the trailer below!

Toy Story 4 is due out in theaters June 21, 2019!

Via Entertainment Tonight

 

