Pixar Debuts First Full-Length Trailer For "Toy Story 4"

Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang are back!

Pixas just dropped the first full-length trailer for the upcoming and highly-anticipated Toy Story 4, due out early this summer.

Toy Story 4 introduces a few new characters, a couple of plush carnival toys named Ducky and Bunny, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele respectively, and Forky, a "homemade toy suffering an existential crisis," voiced by Tony Hale.

Check out the trailer below!

On the road of life there are old friends, new friends, and stories that change you. #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/GNZMD67krq — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) March 19, 2019

Toy Story 4 is due out in theaters June 21, 2019!

Via Entertainment Tonight