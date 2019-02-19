Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters

JT and Billy Kidd interviewed Nick Mason ahead of his show Saucerful of Secrets coming to the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on March 24th!

Nick Mason is the only member of Pink Floyd to appear on all studio albums and has seen it all, including living in the midst of one of the most notorious band rifts in rock n roll history... the one between band members David and Roger.

Billy Kidd: What can we expect?

Nick: For anyone who is unfamiliar with it it is a lot of the early Pink Floyd catalog. Up to but not including Dark Side of The Moon.

Billy: What speaks to you about those early Pink Floyd songs. Why do those now?

Nick: If you like Pink Floyd, there's an awful lot of material which actually shows how we ended up making some of the later records like Saucerful of Secrets. A lot of pieces of musics that really would be a guideline to how we ended up after that, in the future in terms of the music in terms of the music becoming, I wouldn't say laid back but grander pieces, longer pieces.

JT: Nick, I have it on good authority that you're the only founding member to have been featured in all the studio albums. That's a fact right?

Nick: That's a fact right. The others were all part-timers.

JT: Over the years the press, the controversy, the mystery even in the case of Syd, the controversy in the case of David and Roger. How does it feel that those guys' names are always being shouted out in the public and you're going, 'hey, I've been here all the whole time!'

Nick: I am very comfortable with that. I'd rather be down in the kitchen than on the bridge staring into the iceberg.

Billy: We heard you got blessings from both Roger and David for this tour, what does that mean to you?

Nick: It means a whole lot. I have known both of them for over 50 years, they are friends as well as colleagues. The fact that they have differences or issues or whatever is sad but I think it's worth baring in life that sometiems you need those sort of clashes in order to do some of the best work. Maybe without the clash then you wouldn't have the albums we did manage to make.

Billy: What is the deal with those two?

Nick: I think you'll loosely call it musical differences. I think perhaps If one just said it was sort of lack of respect, I think Roger feels Pink Floyd should have come to a grinding halt when he left. Some people would dare say yeah and then there are plenty of people who actually think Pink Floyd finished when Syd Barrett left which was in 1968 and basically it's one of those things that you let the audience or the public decide really.

JT: I recently went back and listened some of those first time releases, those demo versions, early versions from the Wall. It's amazing how some of these classics are so different than the versions that we've known and loved through the years. Could you talk a little about how you got from those early takes that we've now heard that have been released to the standard versions of the songs?

Nick: It's a curious one because for many many years we worked on the basis that the record that we put out was the final definite version of everything and it really never occurred to us that there was an interest in hearing all the other versions of something. But, of course that concept has been around for a long time. If you were into beat bop jazz, there's whole sections of Charlie Parker, every take even if the tape burned down after five seconds. The more people are interested in music the better. Music's sort of become sort of devalued with the way it's being pirated and so on and it's almost coming bak now it seems to me, people are more interested there's university courses on music from the 60s. The ability to actually have a look and see how something is modified and changed particularly developed in a live performance or in the studio. The process is trying something and then trying different versions of it.

Billy: Nick you have Gary Kemp on tour with you right? Are you gonna do any Spandau Ballet songs?

Nick: No we're not. If we did something like that we'd have to do something from Guy's repertoire and then something from Liz. This is very much built around the idea that we'd do Sid Barrett/early Pink Floyd material.