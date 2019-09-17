Pigeon Poops On Man While He Discusses Pigeon Poop Problem

They say getting pooped on by a bird is good luck. Well, if that’s the case this man may be the luckiest person on earth. A Chicago lawmaker was being interviewed on the news about the pigeon problem at the Chicago Transit Authority, when a pigeon swooped in and went to the bathroom on the man.

YUP. Can’t make it up. A pigeon relieved itself on #IL State Rep’s head in middle of my @cbschicago interview about bird poo problems near @cta #IrvingPark stop. He was a good sport. Hear his struggles to get this stinky problem fixed at 6AM on Monday. #cta #ctachicago @CTAFails pic.twitter.com/MnV7jI6dwf — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) September 13, 2019

State Rep. Jaime Andrade was on the news to discuss the pigeon poop problem at the Chicago Transit Authority, which many have renamed “pigeon poop station.” As they discussed the issue outside the Irving Park Blue Line station, a pigeon happened to fly by, and prove the problem exists.

During the interview, Andrade rubbed his head, before saying “I think they just got me.” If that wasn’t enough to prove the problem, the sidewalk outside the station is constantly covered in bird poop and feathers. Jaime Andrade is working hard to solve the problem. He has suggested installing a hose line for power washing when it constructs escalators at the stop. Whether Andrade gets it done or not, he clearly now has some pigeon enemies.

