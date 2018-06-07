Pig Gets Loose At 35 And 635; Traffic Anchor Provides Hilarious Play-By-Play
If you happened to be driving southbound Interstate 35E at Interstate 635 yesterday morning, you may have noticed what appeared to be a pig trapped along the highway.
It appeared to be a pig, because it was a pig, and somehow, the big fella found himself trapped on the busy Dallas roads with traffic screaming by him. A brave soul ventured out onto the grassy area to try and help the pig, and luckily for us, CBS 11 traffic anchor Madison Sawyer documented the entire incident and provided hilarious play-by-play coverage.
So there is a pig on 35E in North Dallas...— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
See the man on the side of the road? @Txdot says he has the pig cornered next to the guardrail...
No word on where the pig came from or where he was going...
Yes... this is to be continued... pic.twitter.com/NB3XDGtOyg
The man is now attempting to comfort the pig...— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
TBH: The man seems to be more nervous than the pig... pacing back and forth, constantly on cell phone with who I am assuming some pig rescue group? totally unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/oKlh3BVDpS
THE MAN IS NOW RUNNING AWAY FROM THE PIG?!— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
So pig is now I am assuming alone?!?! pic.twitter.com/q2sAH5oVUU
HAVE NO FEAR! The man returned to the pig's aid! #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/NKBVHpBFap— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
Update for those following #PigOn35E— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
-
STILL NO HELP FOR PIG OR THE MAN STANDING GUARD OVER THE PIG!!
The man is obviously sweating! #Texas
He's been pacing around, constantly wiping what I assume is sweat from his forehead #HelpHim #HelpThePig pic.twitter.com/G5qYoNwhLL
TBH: If this happened in Fort Worth... the pig would have already been corralled into a trailer.....— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
Come. On. Dallas. #ThisIsTexas #PigOn35E
Disclaimer... I was born & raised in The Fort pic.twitter.com/rofV5xnRVy
I love that the man standing guard over the pig keeps bending down to pet and comfort it. <3 <3 <3#PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/1yiHoRLeVJ— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
The man standing guard by the pig is on the phone again. Seriously, I'm about to call animal control for this poor fellow. He has now been with the pig at least 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/pdgSIrRS94— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
UPDATE!!!! #PigOn35E— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
RESCUE TEAM IS HERE!!!
Man walking up to pig now to hopefully rescue him!! pic.twitter.com/i1vwY2I45j
The entire incident last about an hour before the pig was safely secured in the back of a bickup truck, nearly taking up half the space! This guy was huge!
40 ropes later.... #exaggeration— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
The pig is FINALLY secured in the truck #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/9hcpChMcoH
Via Dallas News