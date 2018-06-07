Pig Gets Loose At 35 And 635; Traffic Anchor Provides Hilarious Play-By-Play

If you happened to be driving southbound Interstate 35E at Interstate 635 yesterday morning, you may have noticed what appeared to be a pig trapped along the highway.

It appeared to be a pig, because it was a pig, and somehow, the big fella found himself trapped on the busy Dallas roads with traffic screaming by him. A brave soul ventured out onto the grassy area to try and help the pig, and luckily for us, CBS 11 traffic anchor Madison Sawyer documented the entire incident and provided hilarious play-by-play coverage.

So there is a pig on 35E in North Dallas...



See the man on the side of the road? @Txdot says he has the pig cornered next to the guardrail...

No word on where the pig came from or where he was going...

Yes... this is to be continued... pic.twitter.com/NB3XDGtOyg — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

The man is now attempting to comfort the pig...



TBH: The man seems to be more nervous than the pig... pacing back and forth, constantly on cell phone with who I am assuming some pig rescue group? totally unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/oKlh3BVDpS — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

THE MAN IS NOW RUNNING AWAY FROM THE PIG?!



So pig is now I am assuming alone?!?! pic.twitter.com/q2sAH5oVUU — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

HAVE NO FEAR! The man returned to the pig's aid! #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/NKBVHpBFap — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

Update for those following #PigOn35E

-

STILL NO HELP FOR PIG OR THE MAN STANDING GUARD OVER THE PIG!!



The man is obviously sweating! #Texas



He's been pacing around, constantly wiping what I assume is sweat from his forehead #HelpHim #HelpThePig pic.twitter.com/G5qYoNwhLL — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

TBH: If this happened in Fort Worth... the pig would have already been corralled into a trailer.....



Come. On. Dallas. #ThisIsTexas #PigOn35E



Disclaimer... I was born & raised in The Fort pic.twitter.com/rofV5xnRVy — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

I love that the man standing guard over the pig keeps bending down to pet and comfort it. <3 <3 <3#PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/1yiHoRLeVJ — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

The man standing guard by the pig is on the phone again. Seriously, I'm about to call animal control for this poor fellow. He has now been with the pig at least 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/pdgSIrRS94 — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

UPDATE!!!! #PigOn35E



RESCUE TEAM IS HERE!!!



Man walking up to pig now to hopefully rescue him!! pic.twitter.com/i1vwY2I45j — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

The entire incident last about an hour before the pig was safely secured in the back of a bickup truck, nearly taking up half the space! This guy was huge!

40 ropes later.... #exaggeration

The pig is FINALLY secured in the truck #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/9hcpChMcoH — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

Via Dallas News