Piece Of Raw Chicken Appears To Come Alive And Crawl Off Plate In Restaurant

A Florida woman went out to eat and settled on some chicken at a local restaurant.

The chicken had other ideas, however.

Rie Phillips captured the incredibly creepy moment when her piece of raw chicken appears to come back to life, and crawls off the plate falling to the restaurant floor.

Commenters explained that the chicken moved because of nerve endings that had not yet died. One person wrote, "usually because the meat is so fresh the muscles can still move,” while another added, “it was so fresh that some of the muscles are still firing off signals."

Still creepy.

Via NY Post