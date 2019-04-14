[PHOTOS] Weezer Wows Coachella With Guests Featuring Tears For Fears And Chili From TLC

If you weren't at Coachella this passed weekend, you missed a great show by Weezer!

Earlier this year, Weezer released their latest album, "Teal Album", that consists of covers from popular 80s songs. Little did everyone know, Weezer had a few tricks up their sleeves during their show at Coachella.

As Weezer was performing their hits, the band introduced Tears for Fears, as they performed "Everybody Rules the World", from the band's new album.

A few songs later, Weezer went back to the new album and introduced Chilli from TLC, to perform "No Scrubs".

They did perform "Africa" by Toto, (and no, Toto did not perform with them), and started their set with a barbershop quartet to sing "Beverly Hills".

The crowd at Coachella went crazy as Weezer introduced these two great bands. You never know what to expect at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

via Desert Sun