Photos Of JT's Childhood Home In Richardson After The Tornado

Last night's tornado scare was more than just a scare for many North Texans. While Fox and I were hunkered down in a closet at our house in West Dallas, my childhood home got some real damage. I was frantically calling my Dad as the tornado warnings got closer and closer to my hometown, Richardson. I watched as the radar zeroed in on Spring Valley and Belt Line, literally less than a mile away from the house my Dad still lives in. Luckily, pops got himself to safety. Unfortunately, the storms made mince meat of his fence.

While frightening, this damage is a blessing compared to what some DFW residents experienced last night. Here's to hoping that you and your family came out of it safe.