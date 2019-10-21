Photos Of JT's Childhood Home In Richardson After The Tornado

October 21, 2019
Last night's tornado scare was more than just a scare for many North Texans.  While Fox and I were hunkered down in a closet at our house in West Dallas, my childhood home got some real damage.  I was frantically calling my Dad as the tornado warnings got closer and closer to my hometown, Richardson.  I watched as the radar zeroed in on Spring Valley and Belt Line, literally less than a mile away from the house my Dad still lives in.  Luckily, pops got himself to safety.  Unfortunately, the storms made mince meat of his fence. 

JT_1_1

JT_2_1

JT_3_1

While frightening, this damage is a blessing compared to what some DFW residents experienced last night.  Here's to hoping that you and your family came out of it safe. 

