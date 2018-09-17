Woman Trapped In Elevator When Samsung Phone Bursts Into Flames In Purse

Diane Chung was riding in an elevator when her brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 grew extremely hot.

She put the phone away in her purse, when she suddenly heard a "whistling and screeching" sound. Then she saw the smoke. Her brand new phone had burst into flames...in her purse...while she was still stuck on the elevator. She tried to empty her bag of her possessions, burning her fingers by grabbing the smoking phone in the process. Smoke was filling the elevator, making it difficult to see, so Chung just started smashing elevator buttons. Finally, she reached the lobby of the building, and kicked the phone out of the elevator. It remained on fire until a helpful stranger dunked it into a bucket of water.

While Samsung phones in the past have caught flame, the company says this is the first time they've heard of a similar problem with the Galaxy Note 9. Ahead of its release last August, CEO Koh Dong-jin said, "the battery in the Galaxy Note 9 is safer than ever. Users do not have to worry about the batteries anymore." Kate Beaumont, another Samsung, director of product planning, echoed dong-jin's statements saying the company now had a multi-step “battery safety check” in place, and the Note 9s would “absolutely not” catch fire.

Obviously, that does not appear to be the case. In her lawsuit, Chung claims the incident left her unable to contact her clients, and ruined everything in her bag. She called the experience "traumatic," and is currently seeking unspecified damages and a restraining order barring the sales of any Galaxy Note 9s.

Via NY Post