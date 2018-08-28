Philadelphia Schools Close Early Due To "Excessive Heat" In The Low To Mid '90s

Summer is finally starting to wain in Texas.

Granted, it's still really hot, but it looks like (hopefully) that this year's crop of 100 degree days is over and done with. For those of us who have grown up in the Lone Star State, we know what to expect with these insanely hot days. We know what it feels like to have two-a-day practices in the heat, and we know how to make sure not to pass out or grow ill because of the heat.

Unfortunately, there are plenty of places around the country that have no idea how to react to extreme heat. Take for instance, the City of Brotherly Love. Our friendly neighbors in Philadelphia are dismissing students early today and tomorrow due to the unusual "excessive heat" the city is experiencing. The National Weather Advisory issued a warning for the region, that temperatures could potentially reach anywhere in the low to mid '90s.

Now to be fair, we do have a tendency to panic a little when there's an inch of ice on the ground. We'll give you that, Philly. But to close schools early and cancel all school activities because it could potentially be 94 degrees outside? That's sweatpants weather right now!

Via Fox 4