Peter Weber Announces Split From Madison Prewett Two Days After ‘The Bachelor’ Finale
Weber Announced He Was Dating The Show’s Runner Up During ‘The Bachelor’ Live Finale
The latest season on ‘The Bachelor’ may be over, but it appears Peter Weber still can’t seem to make up his mind. Two days after the shocking finally, where he announced he was dating runner up Madison Prewett, Weber has announced he and Prewett have broken up. The couple announced the split in separate Instagram posts.
I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward. Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure. Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️
Peter Weber led a controversial 'Bachelor' season, after bringing back Hannah Brown at the beginning of the season, and getting Dumped by Madison before ultimately choosing Hannah Ann Sluss in the show's final episode. Still, the magic didn't last, as during the show's live finale, Weber announced he and runner up, Madison Prewett, were dating, even though Weber's mom disapproved.
So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️
While some fans were shocked by the announcement, most weren’t too surprised after the dysfunction of the latest season of ‘The Bachelor. Hopefully, the next season will end with better results. It’s now up to Clare Crawley to find love on ‘The Bachelorette.’
Via Yahoo!