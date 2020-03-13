Peter Weber Announces Split From Madison Prewett Two Days After ‘The Bachelor’ Finale

The latest season on ‘The Bachelor’ may be over, but it appears Peter Weber still can’t seem to make up his mind. Two days after the shocking finally, where he announced he was dating runner up Madison Prewett, Weber has announced he and Prewett have broken up. The couple announced the split in separate Instagram posts.

Peter Weber led a controversial ‘Bachelor’ season, after bringing back Hannah Brown at the beginning of the season, and getting Dumped by Madison before ultimately choosing Hannah Ann Sluss in the show’s final episode. Still, the magic didn’t last, as during the show’s live finale, Weber announced he and runner up, Madison Prewett, were dating, even though Weber’s mom disapproved. “I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me,” said Weber in his post.

While some fans were shocked by the announcement, most weren’t too surprised after the dysfunction of the latest season of ‘The Bachelor. Hopefully, the next season will end with better results. It’s now up to Clare Crawley to find love on ‘The Bachelorette.’

Via Yahoo!