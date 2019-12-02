Comedian Pete Davidson Asked Fans To Sign NDA Before Attending Recent Show

Most comedians recently have begun going to extreme measures to make sure their jokes aren’t recorded by the audience, but one has officially gone too far. ‘Saturday Night Live’ Star, Pete Davidson reportedly has asked his audience to sign a non-disclosure agreement before attending his show. According to the NDA, discussing his show online comes with a penalty of $1 million.

Pete Davidson's reported $1 million NDA is raising some eyebrows. https://t.co/U7FOqwHC1V — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 2, 2019

For anyone that has gone to see a comedy show recently has probably had to put their phone in a sealable pouch. While this is inconvenient, many abide by the rules in order to see their favorite comics. However, during Pete Davidson’s recent string of stand up gigs, the comic has asked his audience to sign an NDA, and many fans are saying he has gone too far.

saw pete davidson tonight but don’t ask me about it because i signed an nda pic.twitter.com/R8QJrMTMpM — brooke -- (@brookehickss) December 1, 2019

According to one fan that received the non-disclosure agreement, it stated “In that NDA the signer CANNOT GIVE ANY INTERVIEWS, OPINIONS OR CRITIQUES about it in ANY form whatsoever including blogs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other social networking.” While 2019 has been a hectic year for Pete Davidson, many have called out the comedian for this move. However, they should be careful, as it may go against the rules of the NDA.

