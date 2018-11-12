 Pete Davidson Apologizes To, And Gets Roasted By, Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw During Surprise SNL Appearance

A little more than a week ago, "Saturday Night Live's" Pete Davidson caused quite the controversy after making a joke about former NAVY Seal and political candidate Dan Crenshaw.

Davidson was appearing in a segment mocking the appearance of various candidates, and when a photo of Crenshaw appeared said, "You may be surprised to hear he's a congressional candidate for Texas and not a hit-man in a porno movie. I'm sorry. I know he lost his eye in war -- or whatever." Crenshaw lost his eye in Afghanistan, and now wears an eye patch.

The backlash was immediate, and led to Davidson and SNL issuing an apology to Crenshaw. Crenshaw was hesitant about requesting an apology, however, saying "I want us to get away from this culture where we demand an apology every time someone misspeaks," but did say that veterans "probably don't feel as though their wounds they received in battle should be the subject of a bad punchline."

Davidson, however, still felt compelled to apologize, so this past Saturday, he invited Crenshaw to appear on SNL, which he gladly accepted. Crenshaw decided to return the favor, though. After a sincere and heartfelt apology, Crenshaw's phone "rang," and his ringtone? An Ariana Grande song, who Davidson just broke off his engagement with. And then Crenshaw decided to roast Davidson in the same manner as the comedian did the week before.

It's beautiful.

At the end, Crenshaw thanked Davidson, accepted his apology, and took time to remind people of the sacrifice all veterans made, and those who we lost on 9/11, inlcuding Davidson's father, who was a New York Firefighter.

Via CNN