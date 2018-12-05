PETA Urges People To Stop Saying Popular Phrases, In Order To End "Anti-Animal Language"

December 5, 2018
JT
JT
PETA, Protest, Ban Fur Forever, London, 2018

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Animals
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

PETA has always been known to use creative ways to advocate for the rights of animals.

Their latest attempt, for example, urges people to stop their use of "Anti-Animal Language," but taking popular phrases most people know, and altering the wording to make it more "animal-friendly."  For instance, instead of saying "Kill two birds with one stone," say "Feed two birds with one scone."  Instead of "Beat a dead horse," say "Feed a fed horse."  And the list goes on!

Of course, they are getting reamed on Twitter, by a horde of users who are throwing, what PETA would probably consider Anti-Animal Language, right back at them.

Via HuffPost

 

Tags: 
Peta
Animals
vegan
Animal Rights
Activism
protest
Fur
Anti-Animal Language