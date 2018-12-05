PETA Urges People To Stop Saying Popular Phrases, In Order To End "Anti-Animal Language"

PETA has always been known to use creative ways to advocate for the rights of animals.

Their latest attempt, for example, urges people to stop their use of "Anti-Animal Language," but taking popular phrases most people know, and altering the wording to make it more "animal-friendly." For instance, instead of saying "Kill two birds with one stone," say "Feed two birds with one scone." Instead of "Beat a dead horse," say "Feed a fed horse." And the list goes on!

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA (@peta) December 4, 2018

Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon. — PETA (@peta) December 4, 2018

Of course, they are getting reamed on Twitter, by a horde of users who are throwing, what PETA would probably consider Anti-Animal Language, right back at them.

Raising awareness and teaching us new phrases? thats killing two birds with one stone right there. — Tryzick (@Tryzick) December 5, 2018

Pick your battles, PETA. There’s bigger fish to fry. — Euan Purchase ⛄️ (@euanspc) December 4, 2018

“Take the flower by the thorns” sounds like some blatant anti-plantism to me. Which is just more speciesism. Shame on you. — Jason Yarnell (@yaggleberryfinn) December 4, 2018

Via HuffPost