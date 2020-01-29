PETA Says We Are Most Likely Walking Our Dog The Wrong Way

For most dog owners, all they want to do is keep their pet happy. One way to keep a dog happy is with consistent walks, but according to PETA most people are probably doing that wrong. According to PETA founder and President, Ingrid Newkirk, most dog owners are being too distant for their dogs liking.

While being interviewed in Seattle, Newkirk made the claim that most dog owners are not walking their pet the correct way. “That’s a very special occasion for a dog, to be outside and to smell and to look. They don’t want to be stuck in a room all day with their legs crossed, hoping to go outside. It’s more than a bathroom break, it’s an excursion,” said Newkirk.

Newkirk gave a very simple solution to giving a dog the ultimate walk. She says simply to just “let them sniff!” For the 44% of Americans that own dogs, they don’t want to hear they are doing it wrong, but if it makes the dog happy, it may be worth staying on that walk a little longer.

Via Fox News