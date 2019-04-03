Sunglasses From Tom Cruise’s 'Cocktail' To Be Reissued

Tom Cruise sure knows how to make a pair of sunglasses look good.

Mission Impossible 2 may have been awful, but you can’t deny that those sunglasses were cool back in the day. How could we forget the Aviators that Cruise wore in Top Gun, you know you bought a pair after seeing the movie for the third or fourth time.

Now the sunglass company Persol is reissuing a pair that Cruise wore in one of his least memorable movies ‘Cocktail’. The boxy pair of sunglasses look better today than they did in the 30 years ago; maybe thats why Persol decided to bring them back. You might want to save up before buying a pair, right now they are going for $310.00 online.

This isn’t the first time Persol has brought back an older pair of sunglasses. Last year the company reissued the same shades Steve McQueen wore in his movie ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’.

What are your favorite pair of sunglasses that Tom Cruise has worn?

Via: Maxim