People Who Are Late Are Often More Successful And Live Longer

May 3, 2019
New research has found that people who tend to be late arriving to their destinations are often more successful and may actually live longer.

The research found that people who are late are usually “less stressed out, more zen, and less concerned about deadlines.”  Less stress means “lower blood pressure, better cardiovascular health, less chances for a stroke, and lower chances of depression.”

Makes perfect sense!

Also, the study found that late people tend to be more optimistic, because they genuinely believes they can run all their errands, despite however many there may be, and make it to their destinations on time, whenever that is!  

So the next time someone complains about your tardiness, just tell them you’re doing it in the name of health!

