People Receiving Teddy Bears With Voice Recordings Of Their Late Relatives Is The Best Thing You’ll See This Christmas

December 28, 2018
A man in North Carolina refused to get rid of his phone because it contained the final voicemail message left by his late mother. 

This Christmas, his daughters surprised him with a teddy bear, that unbeknownst to him, contained that final message.

Cue the waterworks.

Similarly, a mother in California was gifted a teddy bear with a recording of her late son’s voice, a police officer, who passed away in October.

Anybody else need a hug?

Via Mashable

