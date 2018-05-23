People Pay To Be Gored By Raging Bulls At Oklahoma Rodeo (Video)

May 23, 2018
(Photo via Dreamstime)

It's called the Ring of Fear, and nothing in life has ever been more appropriately named.

Participants at the Rodeo Miami in Oklahoma reportedly PAY $25 to stand in various circles laid along the ground, with the goal to remain steadfast and standing while a raging bull charges at you.  And these are real deal bulls, too.  Like three-ton, huge horns, very mean bulls.  

The last person standing, however, does win a cash prize...the collective entrance fees of the evening amounting to around $100.  Sometimes $200!

Worth it?

Via The Sun

