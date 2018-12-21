People Are Very Upset Hershey Kisses Are Being Packaged With Damaged And Missing Tips

Hershey Kisses are an iconic candy, with an ever-recognizable shape…until now.

Somewhere between production and distribution, thousands of Hersey Kisses are losing their iconic point, and people are FURIOUS. Missing the distinct point at the top of the Kiss makes for a very sloppy presentation of cookies and cakes.

Hershey’s Kisses are missing their tips, and people aren’t happy https://t.co/DbnYbhvYzQ pic.twitter.com/kNvtf2Y9bW — WFAA (@wfaa) December 20, 2018

Jeff Beckman, director of corporate communications for Hershey has no idea why or how the Kisses are ending up the way they are, but promises a full investigation to get to the bottom of the matter.

Hershey Co. responds to complaints about Kisses missing tips https://t.co/dR1jESRdom — The Patriot-News (@PatriotNews) December 20, 2018

Beckman said, “We are looking at the issue now. We understand that bakers’ expectations are high for an iconic brand that is more than 100 years old because they are proud of their desserts.”

Via WFAA