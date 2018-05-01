People Are Undergoing Plastic Surgery To Look Like Their Snapchat Filters

It used to be, people would bring plastic surgeons pictures of celebrities and tell them "make me look like that."

Nowadays, doctors are seeing more and more people bring in pictures of themselves, and saying "make me look like this." Seemingly, this would make the process a lot easier, to model a surgery after a picture of the actual person according to San Francisco surgeon Dr. David Mabrie. He said, "I prefer working off a real photo of someone, because they have a sense of what they might look like with fillers or Botox. They don't have an unrealistic expectation that they're going magically to transform into Kylie Jenner.

However, there seems to be a rising trend among plastic surgery hopefuls who bring in pictures of themselves with an added Snapchat filter. And they want their doctors to make them look like that.

It's called "Snapchat Dysmorphia," and it has plastic surgeons and doctors worried. According to Dr. Tijion Esho, a cosmetic doctor at The Esho Clinic UK who also coined the term, "We now see photos of ourselves daily via the social platforms we use, which arguably makes us more critical of ourselves. Patients using pictures of celebrities or Snapchat filtered versions of themselves as reference points is okay. The danger is when this is not just a reference point, but it becomes how the patient sees themselves, or the patient wants to look exactly like that image. Not only is this unrealistic, it's potentially a sign of underlying problems with the patient concerned."

These problems include research from the Office for National Statistics, which found that 27% of teenagers who are on social media apps and websites for more than three hours a day are more prone to symptoms of mental health issues. Dr. Esho continued saying, "Further questions should be asked to screen for any element of body dysmorphia. Treating patients that do show those red flags is not only unethical, but also detrimental to the patient, as they need something that no needle or scalpel can ever provide."

Kacie is a 29-year-old woman opting for surgery to look more like her Snapchat self. She admittedly sends about 50 Snaps a day, mostly to her boyfriend, and updates her Stories 10-15 times a day. When she looks in the mirror, she doesn't see the same person she sees in her Snaps, and is worried her boyfriend thinks the same. She told the BBC, "I would do flower crowns or the doggy nose, and I would look so cute in the photos. Then I would look at myself in the mirror, and think, 'Ugh, this isn't the person he is seeing on his screen all day.' I would get frustrated when I looked in the mirror, feeling like I didn't look like the person I was putting into the world. With Snapchat filters, I felt I was beautiful. I just needed a push to get there."

Psychologist Ellen Kenner believes everyone should stop and really think before scheduling any kind of plastic surgery appointment, even for something as seemingly simple as lip fillers, and especially if it's for an immediate life fix. She says, "Genuine self-esteem is about reliance on your own mind to achieve your personal values. That requires honesty, independent thinking, and the conviction that you are capable and worthy of achieving your own happiness."

Via BBC