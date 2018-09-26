Younger People Are Rewatching Adam Sandler Movies And Finding Him Too Aggressive

Adam Sandler has never been known for his calm approach to acting.

His signature move is to usually scream and yell gibberish as his dialogue, and it's hilarious. A new trend is starting to form with the younger movie watcher, however, and this trend isn't painting Sandler's skills as a comedic actor in too good a light.

Video of Adam Sandler Yelling and Screaming (Supercut)

Younger people are re-watching all of Sandler's classic movies, and are now deeming him "too aggressive."

26) almost every character played by adam sandler

- too fucking loud

- calm down pic.twitter.com/QQu4nvB2jn — ------------ (@lvrajean) November 27, 2017

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">"we should discuss the philosophy of adam sandler"<br><br>"it's nihilism it's just aggressive nothingness"</p>— animorphs reboot advocate (@dearevanhadley) <a href="https://jackontheweb.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://twitter.com/dearevanhadley/status/743068036949811200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">https://twitter.com/dearevanhadley/status/743068036949811200?ref_src=tws...">June 15, 2016</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://jackontheweb.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Yes, some 20 years later, people are "realizing" the man who had an argument about which was better, shampoo or conditioner, while arguing both sides may not be the calmest dude.

Are we really at a point where we have to admonish a movie character for being unrealistic? The man had to repeat every grade from kindergarten to high school in a movie, and your biggest problem is he screams a lot? It's hilarious, enjoy it.

