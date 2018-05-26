People Are Baffled About Mysterious "Werewolf" Creature

Believe it or not, I didn't read about this in one of those crazy tabloid newspapers in the checkout line. This seems to be a true story!

Take a look at the picture below...what the heck is that thing? Was it shot with a silver bullet? Wildlife officials in rural Montana don't even know.

This mysterious "werewolf," with a huge head, long gray fur and long claws, not to mention short legs and oversized ears, was recently killed by a rancher in Denton, Montana: the wolf-like creature was eating his livestock. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials are miffed: they're currently waiting on a DNA report.

What do you think it is?

