People Are Baffled About Mysterious "Werewolf" Creature
Even wildlife officials don't know what this thing is.
Believe it or not, I didn't read about this in one of those crazy tabloid newspapers in the checkout line. This seems to be a true story!
Take a look at the picture below...what the heck is that thing? Was it shot with a silver bullet? Wildlife officials in rural Montana don't even know.
This mysterious "werewolf," with a huge head, long gray fur and long claws, not to mention short legs and oversized ears, was recently killed by a rancher in Denton, Montana: the wolf-like creature was eating his livestock. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials are miffed: they're currently waiting on a DNA report.
What do you think it is?
Mysterious "werewolf" killed in Montana https://t.co/t287RZi6CB pic.twitter.com/JzIjhNxpEP— New York Post (@nypost) May 26, 2018
Source: New York Post