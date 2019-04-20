People Are Putting Peeps On Pizza

And we thought broccoli was a bad idea...

April 20, 2019
Photo Credit: cthoman/Getty Images

It's called a Peepza.  And it's just a bad idea.

Unfortunately, people are doing it (for some reason).  Take a look at the pic, and watch the video, below.  And we BEG you...please don't do this.

This public service announcement is brought to you by the people who adore pizza.

Source: Rare

