People Are Putting Peeps On Pizza
And we thought broccoli was a bad idea...
April 20, 2019
It's called a Peepza. And it's just a bad idea.
Unfortunately, people are doing it (for some reason). Take a look at the pic, and watch the video, below. And we BEG you...please don't do this.
This public service announcement is brought to you by the people who adore pizza.
Hey @discordapp, how many RT's to get @MalloryLoar to eat one of her Peepza Monstrosities? pic.twitter.com/1anWouf48Y— Tabin Ahmad (@panicsw1tched) April 16, 2019
Source: Rare