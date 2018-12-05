Payless Tricks Social Media Influencers Into Paying Thousands Of Dollars For Shoes Worth Ten Times Less
For a fleeting moment, Payless, the discount shoe emporium, changed its name to “Palessi,” and sold shoes worth up to $600.
The only thing, though, was it was all an elaborate ruse.
Palessi threw an exclusive event that was “invitation-only,” and invited Social Media Influencers far and wide to be the first to shop their latest products. Influencers champed at the bit for the kicks, and dished out $200, $400, sometimes $600 for shoes that were worth considerably less. Payless wanted to prove that their shoes were stylish and affordable, and everyone bought it hook, line, and sinker.
We opened a fake luxury store called Palessi to see how much fashionistas would pay for our shoes. See our experiment. Why pay more when you can Payless this holiday season? #palessi #payless
In the end, Payless did come clean, returned the cash, but let the Influencers keep the shoes. Pretty sweet deal!
Via Life & Style