Payless Tricks Social Media Influencers Into Paying Thousands Of Dollars For Shoes Worth Ten Times Less

December 5, 2018
For a fleeting moment, Payless, the discount shoe emporium, changed its name to “Palessi,” and sold shoes worth up to $600.  

The only thing, though, was it was all an elaborate ruse.

Palessi threw an exclusive event that was “invitation-only,” and invited Social Media Influencers far and wide to be the first to shop their latest products.  Influencers champed at the bit for the kicks, and dished out $200, $400, sometimes $600 for shoes that were worth considerably less.  Payless wanted to prove that their shoes were stylish and affordable, and everyone bought it hook, line, and sinker.

We opened a fake luxury store called Palessi to see how much fashionistas would pay for our shoes. See our experiment. Why pay more when you can Payless this holiday season? #palessi #payless

A post shared by Payless ShoeSource (@paylessshoesource) on

In the end, Payless did come clean, returned the cash, but let the Influencers keep the shoes. Pretty sweet deal!

