Pauly D Tweets Selfie Without Hair Gel And People Are Going Crazy

June 13, 2019
JT
JT
pauly d

Rich Polk / Stringer

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

If you're a fan of "Jersey Shore" then you're well aware of Pauly D's reputation for larger than life hair.  

Well this week, the reality star tweeted a selfie of himself without any hair gel, and people are loving the new look.  

People quickly responded to the tweet with their approval. 

-story via today.com 

 

Tags: 
MTV
Jersey Shore
Pauly D
Hair Gel
Hair
Twitter
Tweet
Selfie
Photo
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes