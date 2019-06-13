Pauly D Tweets Selfie Without Hair Gel And People Are Going Crazy

If you're a fan of "Jersey Shore" then you're well aware of Pauly D's reputation for larger than life hair.

Well this week, the reality star tweeted a selfie of himself without any hair gel, and people are loving the new look.

Haters Will Say It’s Sweat, No Gel, Beard, Chest Hair, Outside :) pic.twitter.com/mfNowYT5aW — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) June 12, 2019

People quickly responded to the tweet with their approval.

I think I like you better this way! — Tracy Morales (@Morales77T) June 12, 2019

Boy why you been lookin like a slim Jim for the past 10+ years?! I’m team #nogel all the way ---- pic.twitter.com/mI2OoXpGDz — Becca Demski (@beccademskii) June 12, 2019

-story via today.com