Paula Abdul Falls Head First Off Stage During Concert

Paula Abdul had quite the nasty tumble while performing Saturday night.

During her show in Biloxi, Mississippi, Abdul was singing her 1991 hit, "The Promise Of A New Day," when she inched closer and closer to the stage's edge. Unfortunately, she took one step too far and fell head first into the crowd.

Video of Paula Abdul “FALLS OFF STAGE” during LIVE performance at Hard Rock Live

Abdul was able to recover from the fall, and finished the show "like a champ," according to the fan who posted the video.

A rep for Abdul was not immediately available for comment on her condition moving forward.

Via People