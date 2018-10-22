Paula Abdul Falls Head First Off Stage During Concert

October 22, 2018
JT
JT
Paula Abdul, Concert, Singing

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Shows

Paula Abdul had quite the nasty tumble while performing Saturday night.

During her show in Biloxi, Mississippi, Abdul was singing her 1991 hit, "The Promise Of A New Day," when she inched closer and closer to the stage's edge.  Unfortunately, she took one step too far and fell head first into the crowd.

Abdul was able to recover from the fall, and finished the show "like a champ," according to the fan who posted the video.

A rep for Abdul was not immediately available for comment on her condition moving forward.

Via People

Tags: 
Paula Abdul
concert
Tour
Music
Video
fall
Injury
straight up
Show
Live
accident