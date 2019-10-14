Paul Rudd Once Ran Over Jennifer Aniston’s Foot On The Set Of ‘Friends’

Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston have been friends for years, starring in the 2012 film, ‘Wanderlust,’ but their relationship got off to a rocky start when the two first met on the set of ‘Friends.’ Rudd, who joined the cast for the last two seasons recently talked about their unfortunate first encounter. According to Rudd, he ran over Aniston’s foot with a scooter, and thought he was definitely getting fired.

Appearing on ‘The Graham Norton Show,’ Rudd was asked about his time on ‘Friends.’ Paul Rudd joined the cast in season 9 as Phoebe’s boyfriend, and later husband, but on the first day he didn’t make the best first impression. According to Rudd, Jennifer Aniston was using a Segway due to a foot injury. “Matt LeBlanc asked to have a go and immediately knew how to do it. I then asked to try it, too,” said Rudd.

The situation quickly turned into a nightmare as Rudd managed to almost hurt an already injured Aniston. “I spun round and rolled it right over Jennifer’s foot! The producers look of panic was if to say, ‘Is it too late to fire him? Has his character been established yet?’ I felt awful,” said Rudd. It only got worse from there, as Rudd discussed making Aniston uncomfortable on the last day of filming the final episode as well. Luckily, the two made it work, and would later become great friends, starring in movies together.

Via People