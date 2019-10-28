[Video] Paul Rudd Can Split An Apple In Half With His Bare Hands

Plenty of people have hidden talents they don’t get to show off on an everyday basis. Whether it’s a valuable gift, or just a cool party trick, no one’s hidden talent is as impressive as Paul Rudd’s. A video of the actor has gone viral where he is shown splitting an apple in half using only his bare hands.

Watch Paul Rudd split an apple in half with his bare hands. pic.twitter.com/qjqexAvUQV — Netflix US (@netflix) October 25, 2019

Paul Rudd has been out promoting his newest project Netflix’s ‘Living With Yourself.’ While he has given some great interviews, and kept things funny, his latest promo for the new show is probably the most impressive moment of the successful actor’s career. Sitting next to his co-star, Aisling Bea, Rudd is asked to show off his hidden talent, before grabbing a Granny Smith apple, and ripping it in half.

Rudd wraps his hands around the apple, and is able to split it perfectly down the middle. The two co-stars then each take a bite of their half, while everyone else in the world is left speechless. While Paul Rudd is clearly a man of many talents, this might just be his greatest.

