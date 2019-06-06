Paul Pierce May Have Just Admitted To Pooping His Pants While Playing In The 2008 NBA Finals

It’s one of the most famous moments in NBA history.

Paul Pierce, then of the Boston Celtics, being taken off the court in wheelchair during Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, after having suffered an apparent knee injury. Pierce would return just a few minutes later, and lead the Celtics to a Game 1, and eventual series win against Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

Video of The Paul Pierce &#039;Wheelchair Game,&#039; 2008 NBA Finals, Celtics vs. Lakers | ESPN Archives

Despite Pierce’s heroics, from the get go, there were doubters. Why was he only in the locker room only for a few minutes after having to be carried off the court? Was the injury not as bad as suspected as Pierce was just hamming it up? Was there something else going on entirely?

Well, over a decade later, we may finally have our answer.

While previewing Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Pierce admitted that it wasn’t a knee injury that forced his way off the court. No, Pierce just had a little bathroom issue that needed to be addressed.

He told hosts Michelle Beadle. Jalen Rose, and Chauncey Billups, “I just had to go to the bathroom.” When probed whether it was “#1” or “#2,” Pierce went silent, turned his head, and refused to answer.

We have a guess what bathroom he had to use!

Paul Pierce on getting taken off the court in a wheelchair 11 years ago: "I have a confession to make: I just had to go to the bathroom." pic.twitter.com/nKTFXnHnZU — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 6, 2019

We’re going to guess this won’t be the last time we hear of this story!

Via NY Post