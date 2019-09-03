Paul McCartney’s Grandson Mugged At Knifepoint

According to a new interview, Paul McCartney’s grandson was recently robbed by a mugger with a knife.

McCartney didn’t reveal what grandson it was, only that he felt like a “coward” after it happened. McCartney told the Times, “He was saying the worst thing was that he should have just thumped the guy; he came back and felt a coward. I said, ‘No, no, no, no! The guy had a knife and you don’t know, the guy might be able to use that knife.’”

The robbers were able to snag the cell phone of the former Beatle’s grandson.

In discussing his grandson’s ordeal, McCartney also recalled a time he was also mugged. He admitted, “When I was a kid it was four guys and they nicked my watch. I was of a similar age. I just happened to be on my own, bigger kids came along and it was the same feeling. [I thought at the time] ‘I have got to learn karate and be a black belt — and then I’ll get ’em!’ It was the worst thing.”

Via NME