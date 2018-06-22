Paul McCartney Finally Joins James Corden For A Ride In "Carpool Karaoke"

We've seen the previews and knew it was coming, and yes, it's finally here.

Paul McCartney finally joined James Corden for a ride in Carpool Karaoke. Corden is doing a string of shows in London, and was able to snag the former Beatle for a ride.

McCartney and Corden took a ride through McCartney's hometown of Liverpool while singing classics like "Drive My Car," "Help," new songs like "I Don’t Know," and "Come On To Me," and Corden even teared up after the pair dueted on "Let It Be." The pair stopped at local barbershops where McCartney was hounded by fans, and spent several minutes in his childhood home. The trip ended at a local pub, where McCartney performed a full surprise concert with Corden joining him onstage for "Hey Jude."

Y'all...this episode is really, REALLY cool.

Video of Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke

Corden told People of his experience filming with McCartney, "I'll never ever forget it. It was the most incredible day I've ever had. If it turns out half as good as it felt doing it, I think we may have captured something really special. It's incredible that a genuine icon, a living legend like that would go, 'Yeah, I’ll come.' We shot with him for like six hours, which is insane."

