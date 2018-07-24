49 Years Later, Paul McCartney Walks Across Abbey Road Again

Ahead of the 49th anniversary of the iconic album Abbey Road, Paul McCartney decided to go for a familiar walk.

In front of a crowd of fans yesterday afternoon, McCartney recreated the album's even more iconic cover and crossed the street just outside of Abbey Road Studios. His daughter Mary captioned the video, "Why did the Beatle cross the Abbey Road?".

While on Instagram Live, McCartney answered some fan questions, incuding one that's been bothering fans for 49 years...why wasn't he wearing shoes on the Abbey Road cover? McCartney answered, "It was a very hot day and I happened to be wearing sandals like I am today so I just kicked them off because it was so hot we went across barefoot. There was no special meaning."

Via People