Comedian Patton Oswalt Does Stand Up Set From His Front Yard As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

March 17, 2020
As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country, many industries have taken drastic steps to help keep customers safe. This includes the entertainment industry, as movies theaters are beginning to shut down and events are being canceled daily. However, many are looking for ways to continue to entertain audiences, including comedian Patton Oswalt, who came up with a way to avoid comedy club crowds.

Stand-up comedy has taken a big hit due to the coronavirus, as people have been urged to avoid crowds. That’s why Patton Oswalt took to the streets to deliver his comedy. In a recent tweet the stand-up comic shared a video of himself performing outside a home to a few neighbors.

“Watching the videos from Italy inspired me. Entertainers must offer hope & humor to their neighbors in this time of quarantine,” Oswalt said in his tweet. As the video shows, Oswalt practices social distancing while still delivering his comedy to the people. If things continue, hopefully more comedians choose this method in order to keep fans laughing.

