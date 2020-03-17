Comedian Patton Oswalt Does Stand Up Set From His Front Yard As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country, many industries have taken drastic steps to help keep customers safe. This includes the entertainment industry, as movies theaters are beginning to shut down and events are being canceled daily. However, many are looking for ways to continue to entertain audiences, including comedian Patton Oswalt, who came up with a way to avoid comedy club crowds.

Watching the videos from Italy ---- inspired me. Entertainers must offer hope & humor to their neighbors in this time of quarantine. pic.twitter.com/ohrsBtuqzu — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 16, 2020

Stand-up comedy has taken a big hit due to the coronavirus, as people have been urged to avoid crowds. That’s why Patton Oswalt took to the streets to deliver his comedy. In a recent tweet the stand-up comic shared a video of himself performing outside a home to a few neighbors.

Hey @pattonoswalt perhaps you live stream an hour live for us? -- — Wayne Rushton (@WayneRushton) March 16, 2020

Who needs comedians in cars getting coffee when you have Comedians on Lawns doing standup — Arclegger (@Arclegger) March 16, 2020

"I didn't see COVID 1-18" is a pretty funny line. — President Rufus T. Firefly (@Stewey444) March 16, 2020

“Watching the videos from Italy inspired me. Entertainers must offer hope & humor to their neighbors in this time of quarantine,” Oswalt said in his tweet. As the video shows, Oswalt practices social distancing while still delivering his comedy to the people. If things continue, hopefully more comedians choose this method in order to keep fans laughing.

Via Huffington Post