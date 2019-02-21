Patrick Warburton Reprises “Seinfeld” Character David Puddy, The Face Painter, For NHL Game

Patrick Warburton has appeared in more than 50 films and 50 television series, though some might remember him from one specific role, The Face Painter.

On NBC hit Seinfeld, Warburton portrayed David Puddy, the sometimes boyfriend of Elaine Benes who was also a big fan of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. During the Season 6 episode "The Face Painter,: he reveals how big a fan he is, much to Elaine’s dismay.

Video of The Face Painter

A few nights ago, the real New Jersey Devils celebrated ‘90s night, gave away David Puddy bobbleheads, and had Warburton drop the ceremonial first puck. In true Puddy fashion, Warburton showed up in complete face paint!

Video of Devils host &#039;Puddy&#039; for puck drop on &#039;90s Night

Unfortunately, the presence of Puddy didn’t help the Devils, as they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3.

Via Fox News