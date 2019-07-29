Passenger Dressed As A Clown Sparks Massive Brawl On Cruise Ship

July 29, 2019
JT
JT
Clown, Funny Face, Balloons

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

There are a lot of things you can probably expect to see while on a week-long cruise in the middle of the ocean.

A clown probably isn't one of them.

But that's exactly what passengers on a P&O Britannia cruise ship saw on their week long excursion from Bergen in Norway to Southampton, England.  While standing in line in the buffet area, one passenger apparently took offense to another who was dressed as a clown.  The brawl occurred after a formal "black-tie" evening on the deck of the boat, which contained "heavy drinking and 'patriotic' partying."

Apparently, around 2am that night, the passenger became offended seeing the man dressed as a clown because he specifically booked a cruise with no "fancy dress," slang in England for "costumes."

The buffet area of the ship was sealed following the fight, as it needed immediate treatment due to blood being "everywhere."

A 41-year old woman and a 43-year-old man were arrested upon the ship's arrival in Southampton for suspicion of assault.  A P&O Cruises spokesman said in a statement: "Following an incident onboard Britannia on Thursday evening we can confirm that all guests have now disembarked and the matter is now in the hands of the local police."

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Clown
Cruise Ship
Fight
Brawl
Ocean
P&O Britannia Cruise
vacation
trip
funny
IT
Pennywise

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes